Mario furniture coming is to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There were plenty of rumors regarding Super Mario's 35th anniversary, but it appeared Nintendo had forgotten about it. Until today. BAM! Suddenly there were several new games announced that will make the fall of 2020 a Mario-themed one.

And speaking of Mario-themed, there's also stuff coming for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as Nintendo just announced on Twitter:

"Super Mario-themed furniture is coming to #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons in March 2021! #SuperMario35"

Exactly what this means remains to be seen until spring 2021, but we already know that we want it all.