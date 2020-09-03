Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario furniture coming is to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sadly, though, we will have to wait until 2021 until it is made available in-game.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

There were plenty of rumors regarding Super Mario's 35th anniversary, but it appeared Nintendo had forgotten about it. Until today. BAM! Suddenly there were several new games announced that will make the fall of 2020 a Mario-themed one.

And speaking of Mario-themed, there's also stuff coming for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as Nintendo just announced on Twitter:

"Super Mario-themed furniture is coming to #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons in March 2021! #SuperMario35"

Exactly what this means remains to be seen until spring 2021, but we already know that we want it all.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Related texts



Loading next content