Mario and Sonic switch games, and the result is unexpectedly revealing

Who is better, Mario or Sonic, has been a hot topic for 35 years, although the debate calmed down when Sega retired Dreamcast prematurely. The two mascots represent very different types of platform games, and that is precisely what makes a new video so interesting.

The YouTube channel Sonic Beyond has used an as-yet-unreleased version of a new mod to let Mario and Sonic try each other's games, with Sonic appearing in Super Mario 64 and Mario guesting Sonic Adventure. Both characters retain their respective movement patterns, and the result is both entertaining and quite interesting.

In particular, Mario's visit to Sonic's world shows the challenge for Sonic Team. The worlds of the hedgehog are huge, but as we know, they don't feel overly large when you play through them. For Sonic, it's easy to rush through Super Mario 64, while Mario will obviously be significantly slimmer than Luigi when he's done with Sonic Adventure.

Check out the video below: