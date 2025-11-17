Mario and Luigi will visit Sand Kingdom in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

HQ

After keeping things super secret until the title was revealed in August, Nintendo and Illumination has now really ramped up the hype for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Just a week after the first real trailer, they've now posted a new movie poster on Instagram.

Now we get a better look at a world that clearly resembles the Sand Kingdom from Super Mario Odyssey, which means that the Super Mario Galaxy titles are not the only ones that have lent inspiration to Mario's new adventure. We look forward to learning more at the premiere on April 3, but in the meantime, you can check out the new poster below.