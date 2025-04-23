English
US Marines unleash drone-slayer MADIS in Philippine skies

US and Philippine forces test the cutting edge of counter-drone warfare.

The latest news on the United States and Philippines. As this year's Balikatan drills unfold across the Philippines, we now know that United States Marines are bringing out the big guns, literally.

For the first time beyond United States soil, the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) is being deployed in live-fire exercises, showcasing its precision and power against unmanned threats, according to the Marine Corps.

Mounted on tactical vehicles and armed with jammers, Stingers, and a 30mm cannon, MADIS promises a leap forward in battlefield autonomy and airspace control. Its role in joint exercises with Philippines underlines the evolving nature of regional defense strategies.

Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) // Shutterstock

