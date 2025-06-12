Marines set to join National Guard in Los Angeles

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. We now know that United States Marines will begin patrolling the streets of Los Angeles within two days, backing federal agents involved in immigration raids and crowd control, officials said on Wednesday.
"If I didn't act quickly on that, Los Angeles would be burning to the ground right now," United States President Donald Trump stated during an event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
This follows growing unrest that has spread nationwide, prompting criticism from California leaders such as Gavin Newsom. While the White House frames the action as a necessary measure to maintain order, protests continue to swell across major cities.