English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

United States Marines near halfway mark in deploying advanced 360-degree radar system

Aiming for full operational readiness by 2029.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. The Marine Corps is more than halfway through integrating the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) into its operations. So far, 35 of the 60 planned systems have been delivered by Northrop Grumman.

The radar, which combines five legacy systems into one, enhances short- to medium-range radar surveillance, air defence, and air traffic control capabilities. It is prioritized for Marine Littoral Regiments and artillery units, with deployment expected to continue until 2029.

The system's modular design includes a radar array, communications equipment, and power supply, offering greater flexibility and accuracy for various missions. For now, it remains to be seen how this new system will perform. You can learn more details here.

United States Marines near halfway mark in deploying advanced 360-degree radar system
AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content