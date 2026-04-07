MarineLorD and Hera crowned Red Bull Wololo: Londinium champions

HQ

Age of Empires and esports aren't typically a very well-known marriage of ideas but there's a major interest from fans for this to change, as the recent Red Bull Wololo: Londinium tournament goes to show.

The event was held over the past week and concluded by seeing the best players taking to the stage in London's famed Royal Albert Hall for a live final that drew in a total audience of over 110,000 fans.

There were two finals that took place yesterday, April 6, with a tense Age of Empires IV showing between MarineLorD and Wam01, which went the distance until MarineLorD managed to come out on top and claim the title and trophy for their own.

Adding to this was an intense and amazing comeback performance in the Age of Empires II category, where Liereyy had the trophy within reach by going up 3-0 all before Hera delivered an insane reverse-sweep, winning four engagements in a row and stealing the trophy and title away for themselves.

Ultimately, fans were treated to an impressive showing that goes to show that competitive Age of Empires has a very bright future.