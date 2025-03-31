Marine Le Pen found guilty of embezzlement in European Parliament funds case

HQ

The latest news on France . Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally party, has been found guilty in an embezzlement case related to the diversion of over €3 million in European Parliament funds.

The funds, allegedly used to pay staff based in France between 2004 and 2016, could have severe consequences for Le Pen's political future, including the possibility of a ban from public office, which may even affect her bid for the 2027 presidential election.

Although Le Pen denies a fraudulent scheme, she and several co-defendants now face up to 10 years in prison. With sentencing expected soon, the outcome could also impact her eligibility for future political office, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.