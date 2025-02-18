Marian Turski passes away at 98

HQ

Marian Turski, a Holocaust survivor who endured the horrors of Auschwitz and dedicated his life to preserving the memory of those lost, has died at the age of 98, according to Polityka, the Polish magazine where he worked for decades.

Born Moshe Turbowicz in what is now Lithuania, he was forced into the Lodz ghetto as a teenager before being deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where he lost his father and brother. Surviving brutal death marches, he was eventually liberated by the Soviet Red Army in 1945.

After the war, he settled in Poland, where he became a respected journalist, historian, and a leading voice in Holocaust remembrance, playing a key role in the creation of the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews. Honored as an honorary citizen of Warsaw in 2018, Turski continued to warn against rising antisemitism, delivering powerful speeches until his final years.