Marian and Yagyu Ranzo is ready to beat people up in Double Dragon Revive

HQ

Yuke's and Arc System Works are currently working on a new Double Dragon that will launch next year, and now they offer a little surprise we think the fans will appreciate. It turns out that both Marian and Yagyu Ranzo are playable.

Marian is the girlfriend of protagonist Billy Lee, and has a knack for getting kidnapped, which has been the premise of countless games in the series. Times are changing, however, and now she's ready to dish out the beatings herself.

Yagyu Ranzo is a ninja best known as one of the playable characters in the 1991 NES classic Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones. There he was the fastest fighter with several effective attacks, but could take very little punishment. How he works here, we don't know yet.

As mentioned, Double Dragon Revive will be released in 2025 and is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox. While nothing has been confirmed, it feels like a game that would be perfect for Switch 2, so we wouldn't be surprised if it's also announced for Nintendo's next format in due time.

Check out the first images and trailer showcasing Marian and Yagyu Ranzo below.