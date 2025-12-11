Mariachi Legends offers Metroidvania adventures "set in the heart of Mexico"

We'll see lots of exciting announcements tomorrow (at 2:00 a.m.) when The Game Awards kicks off. But of course, not everyone can be there, and during the Latin American Games Showcase, Halberd Studios has now announced a new Metroidvania title.

The game in question is called Mariachi Legends and has a graphic style that exudes equal parts Mexican design and retro, and it looks set to be a brutal adventure with really cool pixels - think Guacamelee meets Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The rich premise is described as follows:

"Mariachi Legends is a brutal, pixel art, combat-focused Metroidvania set in the heart of Mexico. You play as Pablo Cruz, a detective who makes a deal with Death herself. She grants him the power to transform into the mighty La Sombra, so he can strike back against the criminals that threaten his hometown. In return, Pablo vows to deliver to Madre Catrina the one thing that has always escaped her grasp: the man who defied her power and became immortal. Dive into a dark, cinematic story about life and death, family bonds, and historic roots, while you master fast-paced combat and explore a world full of mystery, folklore, and danger."

We have a first trailer to share on this special day, which you can find below. The premiere is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026 on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.