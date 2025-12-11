María Corina Machado, Venezuelan Nobel winner, appears in Oslo after months in hiding

HQ

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado appeared in Oslo overnight to collect her Nobel Peace Prize, emerging in public for the first time in nearly a year after months in hiding from the Maduro government.

Machado, who has been under a travel ban and threatened with arrest, made a covert journey out of Venezuela. Reports say she traveled in disguise, slipped through military checkpoints and escaped by boat, though she declined to confirm details.

She knew the risks of traveling but was determined to attend

She greeted cheering crowds from a hotel balcony and later came down to meet supporters. In an interview, she said she knew the risks of traveling but was determined to attend, calling the moment emotional after being unable to see or touch her children for more than a year.

Machado accused Nicolás Maduro's government of operating as a criminal regime and refused to say whether she supports recent United States military actions in the region. She said she is prepared to help form a transitional government and vowed to return to Venezuela.