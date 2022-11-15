Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie has seemingly been cancelled

HQ

For a while, there were plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film, which would have starred Margot Robbie in the lead role. While plot details have never really been confirmed or alluded to, it was assumed that the movie was still in the works to some degree despite the lack of information, however this may no longer be the case.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie spoke about the project and seemingly confirmed that it won't be happening anymore.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led - not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story - which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," said Robbie.

While it was never confirmed, it was thought for a while that Robbie's Pirates film would have been the first of a new trilogy, acting as a sort of reboot for the franchise. With this seemingly iced, the future for Pirates of the Caribbean remains very unclear once again.