Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean film isn't dead yet

The mist is steadily clearing around Disney's Caribbean ocean, as we're getting more and more official information about what the future holds for the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

This latest batch of information comes from producer extraordinaire Jerry Bruckheimer, who in an interview with Entertainment Weekly revealed that some of the formerly rumoured projects are still alive and that the coming mainline instalment is going to be a reboot.

Bruckheimer states, "It's two different movies. We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too"

This is in reference to both Pirates of the Caribbean 6 being a full reboot of the series, and also an additional movie led by Margot Robbie, which for the last few years seemed dead in the water.

Speaking about the reboot, Bruckheimer adds, "I think he's cracked it. [series writerJeff Nathanson] got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we'll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act."

The producer also talked about Johnny Depp and if the actor will be involved and starring as Captain Jack Sparrow once again.

"It's a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow."

Are you excited to hear that Bruckheimer hasn't given up on more Pirates of the Caribbean yet?