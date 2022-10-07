Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn gets stunning Sideshow Collectibles statue

HQ

Harley Quinn just celebrated 30 years as a character, having debuted in Batman: The Animated Series as a sidekick for Joker on September 11, 1992. Since then, she has become one of the most iconic characters in the DC universe, and one person who has contributed a lot to this is Margot Robbie.

She has played Harley Quinn in both Suicide Squad movies and Birds of Prey, and grew a big fanbase who consider this Harley Quinn the best version. The animated TV series Harley Quinn also has looks inspired by Margot Robbie's incarnation.

Now fans of Harley Quinn can pre-order an absolutely stunning statue standing 21" / 53cm tall, made by Sideshow Collectibles, that will be delivered during the summer of 2023. But a huge and extremely detailed piece like this isn't cheap and it is priced $600 if you wish to pre-order. Check out selected images below.

Will you treat yourself to this magnificent Harley Quinn piece?