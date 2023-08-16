Margot Robbie's final salary for Barbie amounts to around $50 million

HQ

It pays to play a bright pink plastic doll. We can safely conclude that now it is clear that Margot Robbie's bonus deal with Warner means that she will currently receive a additional cheque from the film's total revenue of around $50 million.

At the time of writing, Barbie is the 25th biggest box office hit of all-time and it has grossed almost $1.2 billion and is predicted to reach $1.5 billion before it is rolled out of cinemas.

Variety writes:

"Margot Robbie is being richly rewarded for her key role in bringing "Barbie" to the big screen. The star and producer behind the summer's biggest hit stands to make roughly $50 million in salary and box office bonuses, according to three individuals with knowledge of her deal.

"Barbie" director and co-writer Greta Gerwig will also likely receive bonuses because of the film's outsized success. "Barbie" has earned an astonishing $526.3 million at the domestic box office since it opened a month ago, as well as $657.6 million at the international box office. That comes out to $1.18 billion globally — and that figure should keep climbing given that "Barbie" is still topping box office charts. The film is now the second highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros., behind "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2." It's also the highest-grossing film ever from a female director, overtaking the previous record holder, "Frozen II," which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee."