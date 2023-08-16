Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Barbie

Margot Robbie's final salary for Barbie amounts to around $50 million

It pays to be pink.

HQ

It pays to play a bright pink plastic doll. We can safely conclude that now it is clear that Margot Robbie's bonus deal with Warner means that she will currently receive a additional cheque from the film's total revenue of around $50 million.

At the time of writing, Barbie is the 25th biggest box office hit of all-time and it has grossed almost $1.2 billion and is predicted to reach $1.5 billion before it is rolled out of cinemas.

Variety writes:
"Margot Robbie is being richly rewarded for her key role in bringing "Barbie" to the big screen. The star and producer behind the summer's biggest hit stands to make roughly $50 million in salary and box office bonuses, according to three individuals with knowledge of her deal.

"Barbie" director and co-writer Greta Gerwig will also likely receive bonuses because of the film's outsized success. "Barbie" has earned an astonishing $526.3 million at the domestic box office since it opened a month ago, as well as $657.6 million at the international box office. That comes out to $1.18 billion globally — and that figure should keep climbing given that "Barbie" is still topping box office charts. The film is now the second highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros., behind "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2." It's also the highest-grossing film ever from a female director, overtaking the previous record holder, "Frozen II," which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee."

Barbie

