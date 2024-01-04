Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Margot Robbie wants other actresses to play Harley Quinn

She wants the character to become iconic, in the way that men have so many iconic characters to play.

While we don't remember everything fondly from the DCEU, one thing that a lot of fans agree on is that Margot Robbie did a great job portraying Harley Quinn. Even with the poor material of the first Suicide Squad movie, she stood out and has since evolved the character with each movie she's been a part of.

However, it seems that Robbie doesn't want to play Quinn forever. In an interview with Variety, she said her dream for Harley was to see her passed on to other actresses. "I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her," she said.

Already, we know that Lady Gaga will be playing a version of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, but perhaps this also means that in James Gunn's new DCU another version of the character is on the cards.

