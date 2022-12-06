Margot Robbie wants a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy movie romance

HQ

Even though it will be Lady Gaga who plays Harley Quinn next time we see the character in a live action movie, as she is confirmed for the role in Joker: Folie à Deux, the fans haven't forgotten about Margot Robbie.

She was the one making Harley Quinn a staple in the DC universe after her performance in Suicide Squad from 2016. Since then, she has also made Birds of Prey and last year's The Suicide Squad, and got a lot of praise for both. This has also led to an animated series called Harley Quinn in which the character eventually falls in love with Poison Ivy, something that also happened in the comics.

In the current movies, we haven't even seen Poison Ivy yet, but Robbie hopes this will change and would love to do the two villains romance. Speaking to ComicBook.com, she says:

"I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too."

Margot Robbie hasn't ruled out returning as Harley Quinn eventually, and when asked who she thinks should play Poison Ivy if the two characters would ever get to meet on the silver screen, she said:

"Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good."

We surely wouldn't mind seeing Margot Robbie's return as Harley Quinn, but what do you think? And is a love story with Poison Ivy a good idea?