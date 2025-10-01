Margot Robbie still involved in new Pirates of the Caribbean movie

HQ

Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that a new script is still in development for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The producer of the sea-faring franchise also confirmed that Margot Robbie - initially attached to a different script for the series' revival - is still onboard with whatever version of the film arrives.

"If we don't have it on the page, it's not gonna get on the screen," Bruckheimer told TheWrap. "We had two scripts at one point, and then one kind of dropped out and we kind of went with the other one."

Bruckheimer also spoke about the return of National Treasure, saying that the team behind National Treasure 3 is "getting closer" to bringing the film to life. The intention is to bring Nic Cage back for the sequel.

As for Pirates of the Caribbean, there are still some stormy seas ahead, it appears, but the intent is still there for us to return to the isle of Tortuga once more.