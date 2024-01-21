Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Margot Robbie reveals her first fictional crush

Can't fault her decision-making on this one.

Margot Robbie has revealed her first fictional crush, and it's one that's pretty understandable, even if it's not what we may have expected.

In an interview with W Magazine, Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling talk about the movie, as well as some personal secrets. It is here that Robbie reveals she first had a crush on Aragorn. When Gosling inquires if she means the character from the books, Robbie clarifies she's talking about Viggo Mortensen.

Aragorn is a top choice for fans of the Lord of the Rings movies, as considering your crushes from those movies range from Viggo Mortensen to an elf, an old wizard, a beardy dwarf, and four Hobbits, there's only a couple of viable options. Robbie is a Potterhead, as mentioned in previous interviews, so it might surprise some to see she found romance in the other famous fantasy franchise of the time.

