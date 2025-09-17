Margot Robbie revealed she was obsessed with Twilight when she was younger

Margot Robbie has never been one to shy away from talking about the media that influenced her upbringing. Whether it's talking about being a Harry Potter nerd or an old boyfriend that was obsessed with John Cena, Robbie wears her influences on her sleeve, and has now revealed she - like almost every other girl and woman on the planet - was obsessed with Twilight.

Speaking in an interview for her upcoming romance drama with Colin Farrell A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie revealed that when she was growing up she shared a room with her brother, which meant one half was dedicated to posters of famous male celebrities at the time. Chris Hemsworth and her co-star Colin Farrell get nods, alongside one Robert Pattinson.

Twilight came out in 2008, making Robbie 18 when she first laid eyes on a glittering Edward Cullen, but any teenage crush can become an obsession quickly, even if you are pretty much an adult by the standard of most governments at that point.

It's hard not to fall for Pattinson at any age, in any case. The new Batman remains a heartthrob for all ages even as he approaches 40 himself, whether it's through stoic performances like in 2022's The Batman or the weird voices he shows off in the likes of Mickey 17 and The Boy and the Heron.

