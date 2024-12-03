Margot Robbie reflects on the bold risks that shaped her career in The Wolf of Wall Street

HQ

In a recent interview on the Talking Pictures podcast, Margot Robbie opened up about one of the key moments in her career—her decision to take bold risks while filming The Wolf of Wall Street.

Her decision to go nude on screen

Playing Naomi Lapaglia opposite Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort, Robbie revealed that she had a big impact on one particular scene, where Naomi confronts her husband. Originally, director Martin Scorsese suggested she wear a robe for the scene, but Robbie felt it didn't match her character. She knew that Naomi would come out completely naked—using her vulnerability as a power move.

An improvised slap on Leonardo DiCaprio

But Robbie's daring approach didn't stop there. During her final audition, instead of following the script's direction to kiss DiCaprio, she improvised and slapped him. At first, there was an awkward silence, but soon both DiCaprio and Scorsese were laughing, telling her how great it was. Still, Robbie couldn't help but second-guess herself, thinking she might have gone too far and even worried about the consequences of her actions.

Preparing emotional scenes by listening to the Titanic soundtrack

She also shared a surreal moment from the set while preparing for a particularly emotional scene, where Naomi demands a divorce. To help get in the right emotional state, she listened to the Titanic soundtrack. The experience became even stranger when she happened to see Titanic stars Kate Winslet and DiCaprio walk by, making her feel like she had stepped into another world.

Her iconic breakout role

Looking back, Robbie credits her fearless choices for not only earning her praise but also transforming her career. At the time, she was still relatively unknown, having had roles in shows like Pan Am and City Homicide, but today she's an Academy Award nominee and one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Reflecting on her decisions, Robbie says her instinct and commitment to the role were key. Naomi was all about taking risks, and that's exactly what Robbie did.