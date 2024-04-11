Margot Robbie is making a Monopoly movie with Lionsgate

HQ

Although we don't really know what direction the story will take, it is now clear that the board game Monopoly will be made into a movie by Lionsgate. And they have teamed up with Barbie star (and Harley Quinn!) Margot Robbie's company LuckyChap and Hasbro to produce.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said that Robbie's company has "a clear point of view" of the movie and continued:

"I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

Whether Robbie herself will appear in the movie (and what role she would play... we vote for Scottish Terrier or Rubber Ducky) is currently unknown and we don't have any more details, but we are cautiously curious to see where this project ends up.

Thanks GeekTyrant