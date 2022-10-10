Margot Robbie happy to see Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn

HQ

As you probably are aware of already, Joker is getting a sequel, and it seems to be very different. It's called Joker: Folie à Deux and will reportedly be a musical, starring Lady Gaga as the mentally unstable and even distracted Harley Quinn.

One person who is really happy over this choice is miss Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie. She was the first woman to portray the character in a live action movie, when Suicide Squad premiered in 2016. She also played Quinn in Birds of Prey and last year's The Suicide Squad. Now she says to MTV News that she's happy that Quinn has become a character like Batman or Spider-Man that can be passed along great actresses, making their versions of her, and this is something Robbie doesn't think is as common amongst female heroes:

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor."

In the same interview, she later also adds:

"It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Do you think Lady Gaga can do a better Harley Quinn than Margot Robbie?