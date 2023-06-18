Margot Robbie had one condition before she joined the Barbie movie

HQ

Barbie is one of if not the most talked-about movies of the year, with Margot Robbie taking on the role of the iconic doll. Robbie was apparently stoked to get started working with Greta Gerwig, but she did have a small demand before she joined.

Speaking on the Kelly Clarkson Show, she said:

"The first thing I said to Greta when we first sat down and talked about the movie - I was like, 'I'll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let's do that. Except I have just one favor...' please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes down from her bedroom to her pool? Because that is my goal in life."

It's a fairly agreeable favour to ask considering how actors often ask for more pay, better conditions, a bigger trailer, and more when signing on for a movie, but it seems Robbie was happy to be there so long as she had her slide.

