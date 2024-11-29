Margot Robbie doesn't understand why people hated Babylon

2022's Babylon didn't do well with either the box office or critics. Damien Chazelle's film about loving cinema and the story of how we went from silent movies to "talkies" as they were called back then just didn't hit the mark for many. Overly long, not very interesting, the story not gripping you enough. There were plenty of reasons to dislike the movie.

Someone who didn't find any of those flaws is Margot Robbie. Speaking on the recent episode of the Max Talking Pictures podcast, Robbie revealed that she can't understand how people didn't like the film.

"I wonder if in 20 years people are going to be like, 'Wait, 'Babylon' didn't do well at the time?'" she said. There are of course people who believe the film deserved better, and that it was yet another case of how the critics were wrong in the movie industry.

Where do you fall on the Babylon debate?