Margot Robbie doesn't think Barbie will have a sequel

Along with Oppenheimer, it was Barbie who cleaned up at the cinemas this summer, helping to create what many consider to be one of the most unexpected successes of recent years. At the time of writing, Barbie is the 14th highest-grossing film in history, with revenues approaching $1.45 billion, which, of course, is as absurd as it is fun (for those involved).

With such success comes the perennial question of sequels, something that the film's director Greta Gerwig has most likely already had discussions about in some form with Mattel and Warner Bros. But Margot Robbie on the other hand, who famously starred as the plastic doll Barbie in the film, doesn't think there will be any more films. At least not right now, and in an interview with AP Entertainment she had this to say:

"I think we put everything into this one. We didn't build it to be a trilogy or something. It was like Greta put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next.

"I'd say the biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office. It doesn't have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big, given the big budget to do that.

"Just because there's a female lead doesn't mean it's not going to hit all four quadrants, which is, I think, a misconception that a lot of people still have. So it's really important that Barbie did well.

"As much as it is nice, it's also really important that it does well so people can also, in the future, have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly."

