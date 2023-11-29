Margot Robbie compares herself and Greta Gerwig to De Niro and Scorsese

HQ

There are very few pairings like Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro in modern cinema. However, a new duo may be on the rise thanks to the monumental success of Barbie. Speaking with ET Online after the Gotham Awards, Margot Robbie compared her and Greta Gerwig to the iconic pairing.

"We might be the new Scorsese and De Niro," Robbie said after the duo were praised for their teamwork. "What I mean is [Greta] has to work with me at least four more times."

After Barbie raked in over a billion dollars at the box office, it does seem like the two can make some movie magic together. When we'll see them working as a duo again remains to be seen, but plenty of moviegoers will be excited to see them.