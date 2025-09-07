Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi combine for Saltburn director's steamy Wuthering Heights

After the very memorable Saltburn, we have been waiting to see what's next for director Emerald Fennell. The filmmaker will be back as soon as early 2026, for another flick that is steamy and raunchy, and once again starring Jacob Elordi, albeit with a much different premise.

This time, Fennell is using her talents to adapt Wuthering Heights. The Emily Bronte novel is being made into a big screen version that stars Elordi alongside Margot Robbie in the leading roles, and naturally, if you remember some of the moments from Saltburn, we should expect a rather sensual film when it premieres.

For those unaware of Wuthering Heights and what to expect, the plot synopsis adds: "A passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, exploring the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw."

As for when Wuthering Heights will premiere, the film will arrive in international cinemas on February 11, and in the US on February 13. Check out the trailer below, which features songs from Charli XCX of all people.