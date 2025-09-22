Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey flops with just $8 million at the box office

HQ

People just aren't really feeling an autumnal romcom, it seems, as Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey failed to attract anyone at the box office this past weekend. Despite its cast and interesting premise, critics tore the film apart prior to release, and even with it not being seen as the worst film of 2025 by a long margin, it seems the attraction simply wasn't there for moviegoers.

Instead of watching A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, people instead sat down once more to watch the latest Demon Slayer movie. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has now reached $555 million globally, according to Deadline, and has become the highest-grossing anime movie ever, and the biggest Japanese film of all time at the global level.

Those are two huge wins for a genre which previously was seen as very niche. Demon Slayer continues to prove itself a worldwide success, yet it hasn't quite matched the success of its predecessor in Japan. Infinity Castle is at 34 billion yen, while the last film, Mugen Train, hit 41 billion. Still, there's time for Infinity Castle to take that spot yet.