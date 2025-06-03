Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell combine for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Two of Batman's greatest adversaries are soon set to go on a journey of self-discovery and reflection like never before together. Well... kind of. Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie, and The Penguin, Colin Farrell, are teaming up for the adventure drama film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a movie that revolves around two strangers as they delve into their past and explore how life led them to where they are today.

The emotional and whimsical film's plot synopsis adds a little extra colour about this unusual narrative premise: "What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present...and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is being directed by Kogonada while using a script written by Seth Reiss. On top of Farrell and Robbie, we can also expect to see Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the film, although the rest of the cast for the film remain unmentioned, suggesting it will have a very large focus on the leading pairing.

As for when the movie opens, it's set to premiere on September 19, 2025, and you can see the trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey below.