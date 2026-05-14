Margo's Got Money Troubles will return for a second season

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Following debuting in mid-April and before concluding its first season at the end of May, Apple TV has now announced that the dramedy series Margo's Got Money Troubles will be back for a second season in the future.

As confirmed on social media, the Elle Fanning-led show will return for another chapter of episodes that will pick up after the events of the first season. We don't yet have a timeline on when the show will return, but judging by Apple TV's production rate for other shows, a new season the following year is more often than not plausible. So perhaps expect more from Margo in 2027.

For more from the show, you can read our dedicated review of Margo's Got Money Troubles here.