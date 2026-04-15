Margo's Got Money Troubles: Season 1

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Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and Nicole Kidman, all starring in a show written for television by Big Little Lies and Presumed Innocent's David E. Kelley. On paper, Margo's Got Money Troubles seems like a sure-fire success, especially when you add into this equation the pedigree of shows we tend to get from Apple TV. And yet, there's just something about this series that didn't quite connect with me.

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The premise of Margo's Got Money Troubles is actually rather straightforward, as we follow a titular young woman, who after giving birth to her first child, realises that life is far from sunshine and rainbows. Employers can't take chances on unavailable staff, upper education won't give the same opportunities to those with infant dependents, and despite all of this, bills must be paid. Thus Margo turns to OnlyFans and explores the world of adult entertainment to make ends meet, a decision that leads to all kinds of additional problems with her own family and that of the child's absent father.

When you lay it out as such, Margo's Got Money Troubles doesn't seem like a very 'funny' series, which is in part my first criticism of the show. This project is defined as a dramedy, but the moments of pure humour are sparse, as rather you find yourself simply trapped in an emotional ring, witnessing as Margo is battered by an onslaught of punches from reality. The more mature and emotionally-complex storyline might seem like a comedy car crash waiting to happen, but if we stick with the Apple TV basis, projects like Shrinking go to show that tough incidents and narrative threads can still serve as a foundation for compelling humour. Margo's Got Money Troubles doesn't really have that.

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Granted, it's much better off if you judge it on the parameters of being a drama, as then we find a story about a young woman coping with the challenges of motherhood. From this angle, the premise and structuring works better, especially when Fanning's Margo is supported by the key and core wider cast, be that her mother Shyanne, played by Pfeiffer, or her father, Jinx, portrayed by Offerman. When all these pieces come together and you get to see how the estranged family connect and combine, there's a more substantial and entertaining show to celebrate.

Similarly on this front, the moments that make you, as a viewer, experience the greatest amount of emotion come in the most hard-hitting scenes, be this in courtrooms or at wedding chapels, or perhaps even during betrayals. Margo's family is about as complicated and flawed as a family can get and seeing how she adapts to each problem, and how this affects the livelihood of her baby, Bodhi, is without question the strongest element of this show.

That being said, when you're on the journey with these characters, you can't help but feel disconnected with them due to how simply selfish many of the core individuals come across. Margo snaps at her frustrated university roommates because they're upset she brought an infant child into their shared home and expects them to be entirely fine with it without ever asking for their opinion... Add to this her addict father's issues and her unsupportive mother and her highly-religious new husband's problems with the situation, and ultimately you get a bunch of narrative threads where you can't help but feel as though the core cast are the most selfish individuals in the wider story. It's an unusual setup and one that makes the truly hard-hitting moments less impactful as you're less connected to these protagonists due to their questionable morals.

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Sure, there's the signature quality and premium feel that all Apple TV projects tend to boast, and the cast do precisely what you'd expect of them for the character archetypes they have been handed. But overall, Margo's Got Money Troubles came across as a show that I didn't exactly enjoy watching. There's nothing wrong with a tough and complex plot, but it has to be handled in such a way that you get a sense of humanity from somewhere, and in this show, it seems to come from the newborn child and how every decision is supposedly being made for its well-being, even if every decision is rooted in such selfishness that it frankly corrupts the pure intentions.

So long story short, Margo's Got Money Troubles is a conflicting series, with enough potential and talent in place to keep its head above water, even if there are more concerning currents at play beneath the surface.