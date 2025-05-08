Margaret Qualley stars as a lesbian detective in Honey Don't

Margaret Qualley headlines Ethan Coen's new comedy Honey Don't, in which she plays a lesbian private detective who is on the trail of a strange church led by Chris Evans.

In the trailer, we see Qualley star alongside Aubrey Plaza, who plays a police officer. Charlie Day, who plays another detective, as well as Evans himself, who definitely seems to be throwing himself into the role of a church/cult leader.

The film has much more of a comedic overtone than you might expect when you hear murder investigations and cults, although it also seems to pack in plenty of action, with a lot of guns being pointed and fired throughout the trailer. Check it out below.

Honey Don't arrives in theatres on the 22nd of August.