Mare of Easttown creator's next project sees Mark Ruffalo leading an FBI task force

Those looking for a new and tense drama series to dedicate their evenings to will be interested to hear about HBO's upcoming series, Task.

From the creator of Mare of Easttown, this show follows an FBI agent who is required to create a special task force, all with the aim of hunting down a group of criminals who have been committing a slate of violent robberies. However, things become much more complicated when one of the criminals is discovered to be an unsuspecting family man.

Set to premiere on HBO Max (or Sky/Now for regions that don't have the streaming platform) on September 8 for those in the UK and Europe, Task features Mark Ruffalo in the lead of the FBI agent, all while he stars opposite others like Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, and Tom Pelphry.

With Task almost here, check out the latest trailer for the show below.