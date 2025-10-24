Marcus Rashford says he wants to stay in Barcelona following loan from Manchester United

HQ

Marcus Rashford has said he wants to stay in Barcelona after his current contract ends, which initially only lasts one year, as the forward was loaned from Manchester United. "Oh yeah, for sure", Rashford said when asked if he wanted to stay at Barcelona. "I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour" Rashford said, in an interview with ESPN.

Rashford admitted he needed a change after spending all his career, since he was a kid, at Manchester United. The striker had fell out of form under Ruben Amorim, but in Barcelona he has thrived, often scoring game-winning goals. He also got a bit lucky, as the main attackers in the team, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, have suffered a series of injuries, which gave Rashford more chances to shine.

"People forget this, but 24 years, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and yeah, I'm enjoying everything."

Rashford also praised his teammates, particularly Yamal and Pedri. "I knew he was good before I played with him. But to play with him everyday is unbelievable", he said about the midfielder.

Rashford currently still has a contract with Manchester United until 2028, but it is likely that Barça will negotiate with the English team for a permanent transfer in the summer. It would be a similar case as that of Antony, the Brazilian striker who was seen as a disappointment at Manchester United, but was loaned to LaLiga (to Betis) and later fully transferred, revitalising his career.