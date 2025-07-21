Marcus Rashford joining FC Barcelona as loan from Manchester United

HQ

FC Barcelona has been trying to sign a new forward. Their first priority was Nico Williams, the young player from Athletic Club, friend of Lamine Yamal and teamate at the Spanish national team, but after hard bargaining, the Basque club retained him, with a new contract until 2035, although few believe he will fulfill it in its entirety. Then, they tried signing Luis Díaz from Liverpool, but the Premier League champions asked for a price that Barça could not reach.

Now, a third, more budget-friendly option, seems closed: Marcus Rashford, from Manchester United. The English striker, that has spent all of his career at Manchester United, was loaned to Aston Villa the second half of last season, and the club doesn't intend to keep him for the future.

FC Barcelona and Manchester United have reached a loan agreement: a 12-month loan, with option to buy. The English club values the player in 35 million euros, 30 million pounds.

While no official announcement has been made, images of the player at Barcelona's airport have been published and the deal was quickly made during the weekend. With United, Rashford has won two FA Cups and two EFL Cups, as well as UEFA Europa League 2017. However, United has been sharply declining in Premier League, and Rashford does not fit Ruben Amorim's plans.