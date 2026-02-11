Marcus Rashford is a last-minute abscence for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinal

HQ

FC Barcelona faces Atlético de Madrid on Thursday night for the first of two semifinals in the Spanish Cup, Copa del Rey, but they will do it without three of their brightest players: Pedri (who is still injured in the hamstring), Raphinha, who has been suffering from an adductor strain in his right leg since last week, and also Marcus Rashford.

The English striker is a last-minute abscence for Hansi Flick. The former Manchester United player (who is expected to be signed fully at the end of the season by Barcelona) suffered a blow in the knee during last weeken Liga match against Mallorca.

Last season Barcelona lifted the Copa del Rey and also faced Atlético in the semifinals, with a thrilling 4-4 result in the first leg at home, but a 1-0 victory in the second leg at the Metropolitano. This time, Barça will play the second leg at the Camp Nou, but first they will have to overcome a challenging match in Madrid.