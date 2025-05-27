Marcus Ericsson disqualified from Indy 500 for ilegal modifications, drops from second to 31st place

HQ

Three drivers from IndyCar have been penalised for illegal modifications, and their results in the Indy 500 have drowned as a resulst. That includes Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson, racing for Andretti Global, who won the prestigious race in 2022 but finished second in 2025, after Álex Palou passed him by just 0.6822 seconds, becoming the first Spaniard to win the race.

From second place, to 31st place: that's Ericsson's penalty for making illegal modifications to their Energy Management System covers, as explained by IndyCar in a statement. Images of Ericsson crying after losing the race became viral. It would have been much worse if he had lost the first place because of this...

His Andretti teammate Kyle Kirkwood was also given the same penalty, and drops from sixth place to 32. British driver Callum Ilott from Prema Racing also fell from 12th to 33rd, the last place in the field becuase his car did not meet the minimum endplate height and location specification.

David Malukas of A.J. Foyt Racing takes now second place, with Mexican driver Pato O'Ward from Arrow McLaren joins the podium on 2025 Indianapolis 500, held on Sunday.