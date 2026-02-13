Marco Rubio signals "new era" in geopolitics ahead of Munich Security Conference speech

HQ

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that the world is entering a "new era" in geopolitics as he travels to Germany to address the Munich Security Conference. Rubio is leading the US delegation at the first major global summit since President Donald Trump renewed threats to annex Greenland, a move that has alarmed European allies and intensified debate over the future of NATO and transatlantic ties.

Speaking to reporters before his speech, Rubio said global dynamics were shifting rapidly and that allies would need to reassess their roles. His remarks come a year after Vice-President JD Vance delivered a confrontational address in Munich that strained relations with European leaders. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz used this year's opening to call for renewed trust between Europe and the US, while NATO secretary general Mark Rutte insisted that transatlantic bonds remain essential despite growing uncertainty.

The conference agenda includes the war in Ukraine, tensions with China and discussions over a potential US-Iran nuclear deal. French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Europe to prepare for greater strategic independence, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is expected to raise concerns about US rhetoric over Greenland. With around 50 world leaders attending, the summit is widely seen as a test of whether the Western alliance can adapt to mounting geopolitical and economic pressure...