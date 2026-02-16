Marco Rubio says US does not dispute European findings on Navalny's death

HQ

Unites States Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Washington has no reason to question the joint European assessment blaming Russia for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, calling the report "troubling."

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden and Netherlands said laboratory tests confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin linked to poison dart frogs, in samples taken from Navalny's body, and they described the findings as conclusive.

Russia has denied responsibility for Navalny's death in an Arctic penal colony in 2024, dismissing the latest accusations as Western propaganda, according to state news agency TASS. Rubio said the US did not join the statement because it was a European-led initiative, but stressed that Washington is not disputing its allies' conclusions...