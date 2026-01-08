Marco Rubio announces that he will be meeting with Danish officials next week to talk about Greenland

HQ

United States secretary of state Marco Rubio says he will meet Danish officials next week to discuss Greenland, as unease spreads across NATO over President Donald Trump's renewed threats to take control of the Arctic island.

The talks were requested urgently by Denmark and Greenland after senior United States officials refused to rule out military action. Asked directly whether Washington was prepared to risk NATO unity, Rubio declined to engage, saying discussions would take place "next week" and stressing that United tates presidents always retain military options for national security.

The White House insists diplomacy remains Trump's preferred route but has deliberately avoided closing the door on force. Officials argue that greater United States control over Greenland would strengthen America's hand against Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.

Trump, meanwhile, sought to calm nerves while criticising allies, posting that the United States would "always be there for NATO", even as European leaders warned that the Greenland dispute has become one of the most serious transatlantic crises in decades.