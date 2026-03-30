Marco Bezzecchi wins fifth MotoGP race in a row, leads the championship by four points

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Marco Bezzecchi from Aprilia Racing is standing up as the frontrunner for MotoGP 2026, after winning the first three races of the 2026 season, including the Grand Prix of the United States at the Circuit of the Americas. It is the first time that the same driver wins the first three races of the season since Marc Márquez in 2014.

Adding them to the last two in 2025, it has been now five victories in a row for the 27-year-old Italian, who up until now had never won more than three races in a single season, and his best ever result in a season was third.

Jorge Martín, World Champion in 2024, was second, but is only four points behind the Italian in the standings after winning the sprint race, his first victory since 2024 and after the long series of injuries last season. Marc Márquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), winner last year, climbed from the elevent place to fifth after having to observe a Long Lap penalty for his incident with Di Giannantonio in the sprint race.

MotoGP 2026 standings after USA (three races)



Marco Bezzecchi - 81 pts

Jorge Martín - 77 pts

Pedro Acosta - 60 pts

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 50 pts

Marc Márquez - 45 pts



The MotoGP season will now stop for nearly a month, returning on April 26 at the Spanish Grand Prix.