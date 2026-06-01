Marco Bezzecchi fulfills dream of winning the Italian GP, extends leadership in MotoGP

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Marco Bezzecchi continues to lead the MotoGP Championship with a first ever victory at the Italian Grand Prix. The Aprilia rider achieved his fourth victory in the MotoGP World Championship this season, beating his own teammate Jorge Martín by 3.5 seconds, and extending the lead in the standings to 173 points. For Bezzecchi, winning in Italy was a dream come true.

Pecco Bagnaia, winner of three editions of the Italian GP (2022-24), who hasn't won a Grand Prix since Japanese Grand Prix in September 2025, achieved a second third place in a row after the Catalan Grand Prix, and prevented an Aprilia hat trick after beating Japan's Oi Ogura on the last lap.

Marc Márquez, returning from injury, finished fifth in the sprint race and seventh in Sunday's race, confirming he's recovering well even if he may have given up any chances of fighting to retain his championship from last year.

The MotoGP championship continues without rest, with the Hungary GP on June 5-7.