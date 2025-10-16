Marco Bezzecchi admits blame in crash with Marc Márquez and describes the pain of the fall

HQ

Marco Bezzecchi has admited that the crash with Marc Márquez at the Indonesia Grand Prix was his fault. Márquez, who had been crowned MotoGP champion the previous weekend, suffered a shoulder fracture and underwent surgery this week. Bezzecchi didn't suffer injuries, but says he's still in a lot of pain.

"I didn't want to try any overtake. I picked up because I was tighter in that corner, but I didn't expect him to brake so much at the end. It was my mistake, I was behind him. Misjudgment. Mistake. I was a bit too fast", Bezzecchi explained in the press conference before the Australian GP this weekend.

"So I tried to brake, pick up the bike to brake stronger, and fortunately I hit the rear end of his bike just a little bit, so it was just sliding". The Aprilia rider was given a double long lap penalty as stewards found that he rode "irresponsibly" and caused danger to other riders, and the team didn't appeal.

In statements picked by Motorsport, the Italian rider says he is uninjured, but that after the crash he couldn't breathe. "I stayed there, trying to wait for the moment that the breath came back. I don't know if you ever hit your ribs or your back, you can understand how the feeling was. Multiplicated for thousands.". He says he is still in pain in the back.

The damage, specially for Marc Márquez, was made worse by the gravel in the track, explained brother Álex Márquez.