March's PlayStation Plus games include monster-slaying, golf, and slime farming

Looking for a few new games to play this March? If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, even just a basic Essential one, you can soon download four games via the service.

Following a decent February, March's PS Plus games have been revealed and there are quite a few promising projects that have made the cut.

For one, anyone interested in hitting the links can download PGA Tour 2K25, but if that's too slow for you, perhaps Monster Hunter Rise is better suited. Otherwise, you can take a load off and enjoy a simple life in Slime Rancher 2, or head to a fantasy land and experience The Elder Scrolls Online's Gold Road Collection.

Needless to say, there is quite a varied list of games on offer in March, all of which you will be able to add to your collection from March 3. Before that date, don't forget to snag the February games, which remain available for a few more days.