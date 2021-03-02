Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
March's Games with Prime line-up has been revealed

Blasphemous and Tengami are our personal standouts from the five titles.

Amazon has just revealed the line-up of games that it will be offering to Prime subscribers throughout the month of March. This month, five games are free to download and these are Bomber Crew Deluxe, Blasphemous, Boomerang Fu, SkyDrift, and Tengami.

Of this mixed selection of games, Blasphemous and Tengami are perhaps the two most worthy of your attention. Blasphemous is a punishing action-platformer with a gothic horror aesthetic and Tengami is a gorgeous puzzle adventure with a pop-up book art style. The two of these games and the three others previously mentioned will be available for free download until the end of March.

What do you think of this month's offerings?

