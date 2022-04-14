March's best-selling games and consoles in Europe revealed

HQ

GamesIndustry.biz compiled sales charts for Europe during the month of March, based on data from GSD, which largely includes digital sales (Nintendo being the only exception, basically). Both games and consoles have been reported, and the most popular was unsurprisingly Elden Ring, which was however beaten on PlayStation 5 by Gran Turismo 7.

On the hardware front, Nintendo was again the most popular, with Switch selling the most, followed by Xbox Series S/X and finally PlayStation 5. Here are the lists in full, with the * symbol indicating that digital sales are not included:

Hardware:

1. Switch

2. Xbox Series S/X

3. Playstation 5

Software:

1. Elden Ring

2. Gran Turismo 7

3. FIFA 22

4. Grand Theft Auto V

5. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

6. WWE 2K22

7. Horizon Forbidden West

8. Pokémon Legends Arceus*

9. F1 2021

10. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands