March parts ways with TNC Predator

It has been announced in a lengthy five-part post on Twitter that Park "Match" Tae-won has departed from TNC Predator after serving a year as its captain. It's unclear why the 32-year-old left the team or what may be next for him, but his impact on TNC has been undeniable.

As a true Dota 2 veteran, March has had an outstanding career playing for teams, such as J.Storm and marchoutofarmy, and he also acted as a coach for the likes of Fnatic and Wind and Rain. As captain, he was able to lead TNC Predator to victory in competitions, such as ESL One Thailand 2020: Asia and the MDL Chengdu Major.

TNC Predator posted: "Through many ups and downs, our Captain March has proved his abilities to execute game winning strategies and correct judgements on different aspect of the game for the team to fully realize its potential that will later become essential in winning the first Major."

The post continued: "Unfortunately, the team decided to go towards a different path to achieve our goals. Although this is where March parts his way, it is not the end of our friendship. A great player and leader that we will encounter in our pubs, and if situation permits, pro tournaments."