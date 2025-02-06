Marcelo Vieira retires from football with emotional video dedicated to Real Madrid and Fluminense's fans

HQ

Marcelo Vieira, Brazilian player who spent most of his career at Real Madrid, has announced his retirement, three months before his 37th birthday. Up until last season, Marcelo played at his original club, Fluminense, where he won the Copa Libertadores in November 2023 against Boca Juniors, the culmination of a stellar career, that includes five Champions Leagues, six Liga titles, four FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid; two Cariocas with Fluminenses; as well as two Olympic medals (Silver in 2012, Bronze in 2008) and one FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 with Brazil.

A huge trophy list for one of the best left-backs of all-time, spending most of his career (from 2007 to 2022) at Real Madrid. He spent five forgettable months at the Greek team Olympiacos, but returned to Fluminense for his final two seasons. After falling out with the manager Mano Menezes, he decided to leave the club on November 2024, and today he has confirmed his retirement from football in an emotional video, recorded in front of the Bernabéu Stadium.

In the video, he tells that his love for football comes from his grandfather. "He wanted me to become a professional player and did everything he could to make it happen". He says he feels a another "madrileño" after building his family in Madrid. In 2021, he became the first non-Spaniard to become captain of the team.

"Returning to Fluminense meant giving back to the club what they initially gave me", highlighting his titles and the "legacy for the younger generations with the Marcelo Vieira stadium.